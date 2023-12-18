Home

‘Anti-National Narratives’ Like Covid Virus, Must Be Neutralised, Says Vice Prez Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar said either in a planned way or due to lack of understanding, a few people take pleasure in floating anti-national narratives.

Chandigarh: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday likened “anti-national narratives” to the deadly and highly contagious Covid-19 virus and asserted that these have to have to be neutralised.

Dhankhar was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of 8th three-day international seminar on ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam: Shrimad Bhagwadgita & Global Unity’ organised by Kurukshetra University and Kurukshetra Development Board. The event was organised in Kurukshetra as part of the ongoing International Gita Festival.

Dhankhar said either in a planned way or due to lack of understanding, a few people take pleasure in floating anti-national narratives.

“It should not happen. You blunt it (such narratives). It is like a Covid virus that has to be neutralised,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand, and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi were also present at the event.

The philosophy of Gita is the bedrock of Indian civilisation, its culture and in the present times the soul of India’s governance with an emphasis on objectivity, transparency, equity and commitment to universal brotherhood, said the vice president.

He said today India is making rapid progress in varied fields.

“..We are a world power, we stand for peace, we stand for global stability. We want to take our Bharat in 2047 at peak when we will be into centenary celebration of our Independence,” he said.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflict, Dhankhar said, “After the World War II, the world has not seen this much pain as it is seeing today.”

“We are virtually sitting on a volcano. World’s two ‘configurations’ — one Israel-Hamas and another Ukraine-Russia — are well known,” he said, while adding Gita’s philosophy is as relevant today as never before.

“And India’s Prime Minister has made two historic statements in the past. First one was nearly one-and-a-half years back that ‘we are not living in an era of expansion’. In saying so, the PM took pride this country never in its history has thought of expansion. We have suffered invasions, incursions of all kinds, but we have never believed in expansion policy,” he said.

When there were two big issues before the world, PM Modi taking guidance from the Gita said that every possible effort should be made to avoid war, through dialogue and diplomacy, Dhankhar said.

Making a reference to the Mahabharat era, he said no effort was spared by Lord Krishna to ensure that there be no war. “But once this becomes inevitable, even then Lord Krishna gave ‘gyan’ to Arjuna which we need to ponder upon today,” he said, adding Lord Krishna told Arjuna never to leave path of duty.

“…And today India’s PM Modi is doing so,” he said.

Dhankhar said the fundamental of democracy is that all are equal before law.

“Earlier some people thought they are above law. But a big change came and today no one is outside the ambit of law, this is the ground reality. I can assure you to achieve this is not easy. It was a formidable challenge, challenge from those who were established, those who had a great support system — in the system and outside. But today we can hold our head high and say Gita governance is there and all are equal before law,” he said.

Without naming anyone, the vice president said if one gets notice as per law, the procedure under law should be followed.

But the new culture that “we will take to roads if we get notice as per law” is not what Gita taught us, he asserted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.