Anuppur Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Defeat BJP This Time? Result On December 3

A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Anuppur Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. It is a segment of Shahdol (Lok Sabha constituency). As of 2020, its representative is Bisahulal Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Anuppur constituency in the Anuppur district voted on November 17. A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

In 2020, Bisahu Lal Singh of the BJP won the seat by defeating Vishvnath Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 34864 votes. Anuppur (ST) Assembly constituency falls under the Shahdol Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Himadri Singh won from Shahdol Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 403333 votes by defeating Pramila Singh of the Indian National Congress.

Important dates:

Date of notification: October 21, 2023

Last date of nominations: October 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 31, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Voting on November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Result on December 3, 2023

Anuppur Assembly Constituency: Key Details

Anuppur is an assembly constituency situated in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh.

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Anuppur had 164,248 registered electors.

Out of these, 125,755 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 76.56%.

Bisahulal Singh from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

Bisahulal Singh secured 62,770 votes.

Ramlal Rautel from the BJP was the runner-up

Ramlal Rautel trailed by a margin of 11,561 votes.

The margin between Bisahulal Singh and Ramlal Rautel in this electoral contest was 9.40%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.