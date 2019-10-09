New Delhi: Anyone can walk up to the CJI and take a selfie with him as the security of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is very flimsy. A meeting was held with the ministry of home affairs, the ministry of external affairs, Intelligence Bureau and other security agencies to discuss the loopholes in the security of the CJI, news agency ANI reported.

“During the discussion, it was pointed out that the security arrangements of Delhi Police are very flimsy to an extent that anyone could walk up to the Chief Justice of India and garland him or take a selfie with him. This practice has not been appreciated and must be stopped immediately,” the official letter issued by Delhi Police Joint CP security, ID Shukla, said.

After the high-level meeting, it has been conveyed to all the security agencies related to CJI’s security to secure parking of his convoy and deploy either a close-proximity team or a close-ring team.

“The current security scenario requires that all stakeholders should go the extra mile to ensure foolproof security for all the high dignitaries,” the letter said.

There have been incidents where the CJI was surrounded by the public who started taking selfies following which the meeting was called to discuss the issue.

(With ANI inputs)