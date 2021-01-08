The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 schedule on the official website. The candidates who are eligible for the counselling process can visit the official website of APSCHE to check the counselling schedule. The candidates must note they are required to complete the document verification process until January 12, 2021. Also Read - AP EAMCET Results 2018: Result to be Announced Shortly, Check at sche.ap.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the candidates can complete the registration process

AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling Official Notification

The candidates who were allotted seats in the first round and have not been paid the processing fee are required to complete the payment of the processing fee by January 13, 2021. According to the schedule released the allotment results of round 2 will be released on January 16, 2021, after 6 PM.

The options given in the phase 1 of the counselling will not be considered for the second phase of the counselling for the allotment of seats.

After the payment process is completed the registration number and login ID number will be provided via SMS given at the time of the application process.