AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the IPE March 2020 re-counting and re-verification results. Those who had applied for re-counting or re-verification can visit the official website of the Board–bie.ap.gov.in to know their scores.

Candidates can also check their result by clicking on the direct link provided here.

Follow these steps to check the Andhra Pradesh Inter Re-Counting and Re-Verification Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number, Previous roll number, Transaction ID and other details

Step 3: Click on Results

Step 4: Download your results and take a printout for future reference.