New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has lashed out at the Punjab Police for using a controversial term for Africans, asking the police to sanitise all its records and make sure that such terms are never used by it again.

Notably, the police had used the term 'nigro/negro' for an African person in the challan papers presented before the trial court while filing the charge sheet in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Taking strong exception to this, Justice Rajiv Raina, in his order, said that he found the term 'appalling', adding that this was a 'highly offensive' word across the globe and that no one should use it, definitely not the police. He further rebuked the police for assuming that 'every black is a drug peddler', further remarking that this was a 'terrible thinking'.

He also noted that black people ‘deserve dignity in a foreign land’. In a notice to the Director General of Police, Justice Raina directed him to take strict action against the erring police personnel.

The next hearing in the case will now be held on June 18.

The development comes at a time anti-racism protests have rocked the US, and have spiralled over to other parts of the world after the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in the city of Minneapolis.

Former West Indies cricketer Daren Sammy also called out some of his former teammates in IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for using a term which he only recently found out was racial in nature, after initially assuming that the comment was ‘just in good fun’.