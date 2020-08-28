US company Apple is preparing to launch its new series this year and 4 phones can be launched under the company’s iPhone 12 series. Two premium variants can be launched under this series, which are expected to be named iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Before launching, different reports and leaks related to these smartphones are coming out. Recently the hands-on video of the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone has surfaced online. Leaker Jon Prosser got the production validation unit (PVT) of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This unit is not the final version, although it is close to a large extent. John has revealed some possible features of this phone. Also Read - Apple Will Launch India’s First Online Store in September – Report

The biggest feature mentioned by Jon Prosser in his hands-on video is the LiDAR camera. LiDAR stands for Light Imaging Detection and Ranging. This technique scans an object on a surface and tells us the object’s shape, position, and distance by measuring it. This iPhone will get leader-assisted autofocus. Apart from this, features such as night mode, advance noise reduction, bit depth video, and zoom will be available in the camera.

Now a new rumor is surfacing on the internet after a leaker named ‘Leaks’ on Twitter has leaked the specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A series of screenshot is shared by the ‘Leaks’ that shows the iPhone 12 pro max could be identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, the company has not released any official statements regarding this news.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Rumored Specifications

The iPhone 12 series include 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. At the same time, the company will sell iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max as premium mid-range models, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be named as flagship devices. These models will support 5G and OLED displays. The iPhone12 Pro Max might have a higher resolution of 1284 x 2788 with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to the leaked specs, the upcoming iPhone 12 will also get a new experience of photography. The premium mid-range phones will get dual cameras in the iPhone 12 and Max, while the rest of the models will feature triple cameras. But the special thing will be that this time Apple will use big camera sensors in all four phones.

According to reports, the new iPhone 12 can be seen in the A14 Bionic chipset. Where budget models will come with 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB options. At the same time, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB of storage will be available in the top-end models.

Earlier, a YouTuber named EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach has claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be offered with four rear cameras with LiDAR scanners. In the video, not only the CAD renders of the phone but also its 3D print design based on leaks has been introduced. According to the video, the phone will be 7.4mm thick. Also, it can have a 6.7-inch display and a stainless-steel frame. The SIM card tray space has also been changed. Speakers given in this phone will provide 10 to 15 percent louder sound. The phone can also be offered in Light Blue, Violet, and Light Orange colors.

Along with the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, and iPhone 12 Pro are also expected to be launched. The company launches its phones every year in September. But this time due to Coronavirus, this event can take place in October or November. However, no official information has been provided by the company about this. Earlier, a report from Bloomberg came out stating that two models could be launched under the Apple iPhone 12 series that would replace the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.