New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff, calling his appointment ‘momentous and historic for India’. He said the appointment of the CDS will further the Narendra Modi government’s efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all three services of the armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said PM Modi has fulfilled yet another long-pending demand with India getting its first CDS.

“The Chief of Defence Staff will not only further Modi government’s efforts towards ensuring the welfare of personnel of all the three wings of Indian Armed Forces, modernise our military and fulfil aspirations of a #NewIndia,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

The statement from the Union Home Minister comes a day after General Bipin Rawat was appointed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force.

“A momentous and historic day for India as PM @narendramodi ji fulfils yet another long-pending demand and India gets its First Chief of Defence Staff. I am confident that this decision will further strengthen India’s resolve to be among the best defence forces in the world,” Shah further stated.

He also congratulated General Bipin Rawat on taking charge as India’s first CDS. “I am sure under his leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team and leave no stone unturned in securing our nation against all odds,” he further added.

The Union Minister also added that the CDS will also fulfil the aspirations of New India. Prior to Shah, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated Rawat for taking over as the first CDS and called him an ‘outstanding officer’.

“I am delighted that as we begin the New Year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal,” Prime Minister Modi said in a series of tweets.

Rawat retired as the Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday and Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday.