Marriage is not a piece of cake. When you decide and promise to be with someone for the entire life in his/her good and bad times, you feel responsible. It takes courage to say yes to get married. And, it is not easy to thrive especially in the first year of marriage. But, these things should not scare you and you must consider your marriage as a beautiful new chapter of your life where you would always find your beloved standing right next to you and lending support. This can be relaxing and satisfying too. Marriages take efforts to work out. In order to keep the romance alive and strengthen your relationship, there are certain things you need to be aware of. Here, we tell you how to make and keep your relationship healthy and strong.

Avoid unnecessary fights

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll, couples living together spend only four hours in the same room every day, on average. Notably, the average time, they spend together in the house is approximately seven and a half hours. Also, it has been found that most of the couples do not get along while they are in the same room and fight over silly things including room temperature, the brightness of light, their favourite sitting space in the house etc. You need to stop this. Just ask yourself a simple question. Are these fights important for you or your relationship with your partner? Once you get the answer, you will eventually stop engaging in these fights.

Try doing new things together

You need to look for ways and opportunities to spend quality time with your partner. And, what can be better than trying new things together? You can go to a dance class or do something adventurous together. This will definitely bring you close to your partner. Both of you can also join a music class and learn how to play a new instrument. Sharing hobbies can bring you emotionally and physically close to your partner.

Keep digital distractions away

Technology plays an important role in our lives. It makes our life easy and complicated too. These days, it has been found that people are more digitally engaged than physically. So, you need to make sure that you and your partner are not busy with your respective phones while sitting in the same room. Keeping phone aside, you can listen to some romantic songs together or watch some videos or a good movie. All you need to keep in mind is to give enough attention to your beloved and be engaged in things together.