AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday criticised Army chief General Bipin Rawat for his controversial comment on the CAA.

While addressing the media, Asaduddin Owaisi said all have the right to protest and the Army is unnecessarily interfering in the civilian affairs. “Everyone has the right to protest. Even Prime Minister claims that he protested during the emergency. If there is violence during the protest, there is police to control it. Why is the India Army interfering in civilian matter,” he asked.

He further alleged that by giving such kinds of statements, the Army chief is undermining PM Modi’s government.

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM leader stated that leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. “It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” he added.

Prior to this, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh stated, “I agree General Saheb but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?”

General Rawat, earlier in the day, while speaking to media stated the leadership is all about leading but not in the wrong direction.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students…the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he had said.

He also said that the protests over the CAA appear simple but it is a complex phenomenon. “Leaders are those who lead people in the right direction,” he added.

The nation over the past month has seen raging protests over the CAA, many of which have turned violent, causing loss of lives and damage of public properties. Not accepting the legislation, a number of demonstrations had taken place in several colleges and universities across the country.