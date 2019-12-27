New Delhi: A day after triggering controversy over anti-CAA remarks, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said the Indian Armed Forces have the utmost respect for human rights laws. He said they not only ensure the protection of human rights of the people of the country, but also of its adversaries as well.

He said this while addressing the interns and senior officers of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the topic of ‘Preserving Human Rights in Times of War and Prisoners of War’.

“The Indian armed forces are much disciplined and have the utmost respect for human rights laws and international human rights laws. The Indian armed forces not only ensure the protection of human rights of our own people but also of adversaries and deal with the prisoners of war as per the Geneva Conventions,” Rawat said.

He also said that the driving ethos of the Indian armed forces is humanity and decency. “They are extremely secular. The challenge is the changing war fare tactics with the advent of technology,” he added.