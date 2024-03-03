Home

Army Jawan Guarding DRDO Facility Shoots Self Dead In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Odisha News: An army soldier guarding a DRDO facility in Kendrapara district of Odisha, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle on late Sunday night. According to the police, the 35-year-old jawan was found lying in a pool of blood at the facility and was rushed to a local medical facility where doctors declared him brought dead.

A senior official said the incident took place at around 2 AM in wee hours of Sunday morning, when the deceased army jawan, identified as Sepoy Raj Sekharan, was on duty at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Radar Observatory Air Surveillance unit in Kiyarbanka village in Mahakalpada police station area of Kendrapara district.

Sepoy Sekharan, 35, a native of Tamil Nadu, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle and was rushed to a nearby government-run hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Citing preliminary investigation, a police officer said that prima facie, the army jawan’s death seems to be a case of suicide, however, further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind his decision to take the extreme step.

“The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. His service rifle has also been seized and sent for examination,” Inspector Bimal Kumar Mallik of Mahalakpada police station told news agency PTI.

Delhi cop shoots self dead

Inspector Malik said a probe is underway to rule out any foul play, adding that a case has been registered in this connection.

In a similar incident, a sub-inspector of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with a pistol at his flat in east Delhi.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as K Ganesh, a resident of Telangana who was currently posted at the Madhur Vihar police station in the national capital.

“In the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at around 2 am, the police got a call from the family members of the SI, saying the officer was not responding to their calls,” a senior police officer said.

This raised suspicion and the local police rushed to the Ganesh’s flat in Madhur Vihar, the officer said.

As the apartment was found locked from inside, the police team climbed up to the balcony of the flat, situated on the building’s first floor.

On peeping through the glass pane, they spotted SI Ganesh lying dead inside with a pistol on his lap, the officer added.

“Crime and forensic teams were called to the spot. Prima facie, it seems the SI died by suicide using a firearm,” the officer said. No suicide note has yet been recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

