Army Soldier Killed, 2 Others Injured In Landmine Blast In J-K’s Nowshera

The blast took place at around 10:30 AM on Thursday morning in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Jammu Kashmir News: An Indian Army soldier was killed while two others sustained in a landmine explosion near the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday. The blast took place at around 10:30 AM on Thursday morning in Nowshera sector of the border district, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said the troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when blast occurred about 300 metres from the Forward Defense Line (FDL) in the area of responsibility (AOR) of the 17th Sikh Light Battalion under the 80th Infantry Brigade.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur where one of them succumbed to injuries while the two others are undergoing treatment and there condition is stated to be stable.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

(With PTI inputs)

