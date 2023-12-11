Home

Article 370 Verdict TODAY: Security Beefed Up In Kashmir As J-K Leaders Hope For ‘Restoration Of Rights’

Article 370 Verdict TODAY: Security Beefed Up In Kashmir As J-K Leaders Hope For 'Restoration Of Rights'

Security has been beefed up in Kashmir valley as the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

Security was strengthened across Kashmir valley as the Supreme Court is scheduled on Monday to pronounce its verdict on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. (FILE PHOTO: PTI)

Article 370 Verdict: Security has been beefed across Kashmir valley while regional political leaders have expressed hoped that “rights of the people are restored” as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdicts on a slew of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before being revoked by the BJP-led Centre in in August 2019.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements are in place to thwart any untoward designs and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir.

“We are duty-bound to ensure that peace prevails in the valley under all circumstances,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told news agency PTI.

While the IGP refused to divulge specifics of the security set-up for Monday, he said “adequate arrangements” have been put in place.

“We are taking all precautions and will ensure that peace is not disturbed in Kashmir,” Birdi, who held security review meetings in most of the 10 valley districts over the last two weeks, said.

Section 144 imposed on social media usage

Asked if orders invoking section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the misuse of social media were related to the Supreme Court’s expected judgment, he said there have been several incidents of some elements trying to provoke people.

“There have been several posts recently, in which there were attempts to provoke people. Action has been taken against such elements in the past and action will be taken in the future as well,” he added.

Police circular issued to thwart ‘sensitive’ social-media content

Authorities have issued guidelines for social media users under CrPC section 144 to curb the spread of contents that are communally sensitive or promote terrorism and secessionism.

A circular issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in several districts of the former state provided guidelines aimed at “providing clarity on actions citizens should take when encountering content related to terrorism, secessionism, threats, intimidation or communally-sensitive material on social media platforms”.

According to the guidelines, the citizens have been asked to contribute to maintaining a safe online environment and promptly report any suspicious activity.

“If you receive a message containing objectionable content, then report it immediately to the nearest police station or police post with a screenshot and detailed information,” the guidelines read.

The users have been advised to “recall messages promptly” in case they accidentally share inappropriate content.

‘Can only hope and pray’, says Kashmir politicians

Meanwhile, Kashmir-based political parties are cautious in voicing their expectations from the Supreme Court.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said he can only hope and pray that the decision will be in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honourable judges have in their hearts or what they have written in the judgment.

“I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but neither me nor anyone else can claim that success will be ours. We are waiting for the judgment. Let it come, we will talk about it then,” he said.

Omar said his party will continue with its fight for the restoration of the rights of the people of the region through peaceful means as laid down in the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court has to give its verdict, let it. If we had to disturb the situation, we would have done it after 2019. However, we said it then and we reiterate it now that our fight will be peaceful and in accordance with the Constitution, taking help of the law for protecting our rights and preserving our identity.

“What is wrong in it? Don’t we have a right to say this in a democracy? Can’t we raise objections in a democracy? If others can talk, why not us?” Abdullah asked at a party convention at Rafiabad in Baramulla district.

‘Hope SC doesn’t push BJP’s agenda’: Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said it is the apex court’s responsibility to ensure that it does not push the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda, but keeps the integrity of the country and its Constitution intact.

Mufti said the court’s decision should be clear that the decision taken by the BJP-led Centre on August 5, 2019 to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 was “illegal, unconstitutional”, against Jammu and Kashmir and the promises made to the people here.

“I think the decision should be simple that whatever was done on August 5, 2019 was illegal, unconstitutional, against Jammu and Kashmir and the promises made to the people here,” she said.

Former Congress veteran and ex-chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also expressed hope that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people.

“I have said it earlier … there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad told reporters in Srinagar.

Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) after parting ways with the Congress, said he cannot foresee Parliament reversing the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 as it would require a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

“To return Article 370 and Article 35A would require 350 seats (in the Lok Sabha). Any regional party in Jammu and Kashmir can get three, four or a maximum of five seats. That would not be enough. I do not see the opposition mustering such numbers. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji had the majority, but he did not do it. So it is only the Supreme Court that can do it,” he said.

‘Art 370 was meant to protect interests of J-K people’

Azad said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity, have an emotional attachment with the special provisions of the Constitution that were repealed four years ago.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are attached to Article 370 and Article 35A, not politically but emotionally. It is important that these (provisions) are restored for securing our present and future,” he said.

The former Union minister pointed out that the special provisions were enacted by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1925 to protect the land and jobs for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“These provisions found a place in the Constitution of the country after independence in the form of Article 35A. So many governments came and went over the last 100 years and no one felt the need to change it,” he added.

SC verdict on Article 370 TODAY

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. A five-judge bench of the apex court reserved its verdict on the petitions on September 5 after conducting daily hearings in the matter from August 2.

The Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which bestowed a special status on Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

(With PTI inputs)

