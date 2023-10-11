Home

Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Shaping Stringent Security Measures to Prevent Cyber Breaches

With a gigantic userbase of over 6.9 billion in 2023, the popularity of smartphones is surging at an exponential rate.

New Delhi: Rapid growth of the mobile advertising industry necessitates stringent security measures to prevent cybersecurity breaches and build trust with the consumers. With over 95 per cent of the global population now available on smartphones, marketers are equipped with the opportunity to engage with audiences on the move, leveraging features like mobile commerce, live video content and gaming to provide diverse digital experiences. Consequently, a growing number of marketing organisations are embracing mobile channels and harnessing web and mobile analytics to enhance brand visibility and drive audience engagement.

With a gigantic userbase of over 6.9 billion in 2023, the popularity of smartphones is surging at an exponential rate. This consequently brings about cybersecurity threats pertaining to mobile marketing operations.

Talking exclusively to India.com, Kumar Saurav, chief strategy officer, AdCounty Media, said that increased accumulation of data and rapidly growing ad traffic heightens the likelihood of cyber attacks and potential damage. From mobile ad fraud and phishing emails with malicious links to unauthorised breaches of user data, the spectrum of threats is vast.

Incorporating AI into mobile marketing empowers businesses to personalise user experiences, optimise ad targeting and analyze vast datasets for campaigns that enhance engagement. Besides, AI plays a crucial role in real-time threat detection and boosting mobile security.

“Analyze extensive historical and real-time data using machine learning algorithms, AI can swiftly detect anomalies that may signal fraudulent activities or security breaches,” Saurav said.

“Apart from this, it has the ability to automate threat detection and response, bolstering the protection of sensitive data and ensuring a safer environment for mobile marketing campaigns,” he added.

Similarly, blockchain technology is significantly enhancing security in mobile marketing. He said that the decentralised, distributed ledger technology is best known for its association with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.

Notably, the global blockchain market is growing at an exponential rate and is anticipated to cross the $7.5 billion mark by 2024. Besides, the technology is expanding its reach in the unconventional realm of mobile marketing.

