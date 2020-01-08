New Delhi: A day after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express solidarity with the protesting students, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that any artist can go anywhere to put forth their opinion as India is a democratic country.

“This is a democratic country, anyone, any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view,” the Union Minister stated.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on a social media campaign to boycott Deepika Padukone's movie #Chhapaak after she joined JNU students at protest y'day: This is a democratic country, anyone,any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view. pic.twitter.com/zIBFzlQ87i — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

The statement from the union minister comes after a social media campaign erupted on Twitter to boycott Deepika Padukone’s movie Chhapaak after she joined the protesting JNU students.

On Tuesday evening, the Bollywood actress was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of ‘Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim. Deepika, who is currently in the national capital to promote her upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, however, did not issue any statement nor address the students.

The students starting protest at the JNU after more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods on Sunday evening.

In the wake of the incident, a number of Bollywood celebrities have condemned the violence and supported Deepika visiting the JNU. Film director Vikramaditya Motwane hailed the actor’s decision to visit and called her a “true hero”.

“Deepika’s stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they’ll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She’s a true hero,” Motwane’s tweet read.

Earlier in the day actors Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha also heaped praise on the ‘Chhapaak’ actor.

Director Anurag Kashyap extended support to the actor and changed his display picture on Twitter to Deepika Padukone’s picture from solidarity protest in New Delhi.