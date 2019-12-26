New Delhi: Noted author Arundhati Roy on Wednesday came under attack from the Congress and the BJP for her remark on NPR and the NRC. She had said that the National Population Register (NPR) would serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She has also asked people to oppose it by giving wrong names.

Slamming the author, Congress said that though it is one thing to ask people to refuse to participate in the NPR, asking them to give out wrong details is not acceptable.

“What nonsense is Arundhati Roy speaking! It’s one thing to ask people to refuse to participate in the NPR, but to ask them to give out incorrect details is completely wrong. Who does she think she is! We don’t need unsolicited advice from someone who insults our Indian Army,” Congress media panelist Shama Mohamed was quoted as saying by IANS.

The statement from the Congress came after Roy, while speaking at a protest venue in Delhi University on Wednesday, said that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC and people should give wrong names and addresses to oppose it.

Saying that the NRC was against the Muslims of the country, Roy said those who are conducting the survey would visit the homes of people in the garb of taking names for the NPR and then use the data to create a database for the NRC.

“We need to fight it out. When they visit your home for NPR and ask for your name, give them some different names like Ranga-Billa or Kungfu-Kutta and also give wrong address like 7, Race Course Road (the Prime Minister’s residence). A lot of subversion will be needed,” Roy had said.

Coming down heavily on Roy, BJP leader Uma Bharti, earlier in the day, in a series of tweets said ‘Ranga-Billa’ were two hardcore criminals who made headlines in the 70s because of the brutal rape-murder of a young girl and her brother.

She also stated that how Arundhati could remember the names of criminals and not remember the names of great men like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil.

“I am ashamed to take the name of such a woman who idolises people like Ranga-Billa. Her views are not only anti-women, anti-humanity, but also shows a very disgusting mentality,” Uma Bharti said in her tweets.

The latest to slam the author was former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who said: “If this is the kind of intellectuals we have in this country, then first we should get a register of these people… Arundhati Roy should be ashamed of herself. If such statements are not betraying the nation, what is?”

Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer Rajeev Kumar Ranjan in Delhi has filed a complaint against Arundhati Roy for asking people to give wrong information for NRC. “I have filed a complaint against activist Arundhati Roy for asking people to give wrong information to government officers who come to collect data for National Population Register (NPR),” he said.