Arvind Kejriwal Calls Sanjay Sharma’s Arrest ‘Illegal’, Says ‘This Shows Modiji’s Desperation’

"The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi Ji's desperation. They will arrest many more opposition leaders," says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member, was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy, the second high-profile leader nabbed in this case. Hours after the arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (Formally Twitter) and slammed the Modi government over ED’s action. “The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi Ji’s desperation. They will arrest many more opposition leaders,” wrote AAP Convenor.

संजय सिंह की गिरफ़्तारी बिलकुल ग़ैर क़ानूनी है। ये मोदी जी की बौखलाहट दर्शाता है। चुनाव तक ये कई और विपक्षी नेताओं को गिरफ़्तार करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 4, 2023

Early this morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials swooped on his official residence in North Avenue and conducting searches. After day-long questioning, Singh was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Here are some of the key updates:

Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member, was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged corruption in 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X (Formally Twitter) and slammed the Modi government over ED’s action.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also an accused in the excise policy case, and has been arrested by the ED as well as the CBI.

Singh is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the ED will seek for his custodial interrogation.

The developments led to a political slugfest between AAP and BJP with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming it as a desperate measure for the BJP as it stares a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal accusing him of being the “kingpin” of the alleged liquor policy scam and saying that “handcuffs” are not far away.

The search and subsequent arrest of Singh comes a day after a Delhi court allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Arora in July, when he was already declared an approver in a related corruption case being probed by CBI. Arora was arrested after he allegedly gave evasive replies during his questioning by the ED and was not cooperating with the investigation.

The businessman was allegedly a close associate of Sisodia.



