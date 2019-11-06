New Delhi: The real test of odd-even will begin today with all government and private schools up to Class 12 in the National Capital Region reopening today after a short break imposed owing to the spiking pollution rate in the city. Cars carrying school children are exempted from the odd-even rule but how the cars will be treated when the parents are either coming back after dropping their kids at the school or going to pick their kids from the school is still a grey area. According to reports, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that if parents tell traffic police that they are on their way to a school or on their way back from the school, they won’t be penalised.

The CM, in an earlier press meet, had said that schools open early in the morning and it was believed that parents can return home after dropping their children before 8 am when the scheme takes effect every day.

“There is some confusion in it. Schools open before 8 AM and we believe they (parents) can come back before 8 am. If they go to pick up their children at noon, we will allow [them] based on trust as will also be the case for vehicles carrying patients,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

However, this may give leeway to violators who are not parents of school-going kids.

About 192 challans were issued between 8 am and 2 pm on Monday — the first day of odd-even — for violation. On Tuesday, the number went up to 384 in the same time duration.

“I believe that the states of Haryana and Punjab have also reduced stubble burning after the Supreme Court order on Monday. The people of Delhi are following the Odd-Even scheme in a restricted manner. The number of challans issued on Tuesday has increased. People were laid off with a warning on Monday since it was the first day of the Odd-Even implementation. 384 challans have been issued till afternoon on Tuesday,” deputy CM Manish Sisodia has said.

(With Agency Inputs)