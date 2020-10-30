Amid terror attacks in France, PM Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the Prophet Mohammed cartoons has sparked widespread anger against the country in the Islamic world and several campaigns in Muslim-majority countries to boycott French products has emerged since then. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones: Total Contained Areas Rise to 3,047 | Check Full List Here

The campaign has been spearheaded by especially Turkey and Pakistan, who have urged Muslims worldwide to boycott products of the country. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even went on to say that Macron needs a mental health checkup along with accusing him of anti-Islamic agenda. Also Read - Halloween 2020: This Halloween, Add A Spooky Twist to Your Cocktails

However, the plan seems to have backfired as another Islamic nation Saudi Arabia has now started boycotting Turkish products instead. In an apparently informal boycott of imports of Turkish goods, signs urging customers to not buy Turkish goods were seen in some retail stores in the capital Riyadh. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Giving Tips to Varun Chakravarthy is Winning The Internet | WATCH

According to local media reports, a host of large supermarket chains in Saudi Arabia have replaced various Turkish products with products from Greece. Expressing solidarity with Greece on Turkish aggression as well as denoting the availability of Greek products in their stores, Saudi traders hung Greek flags outside their establishments.

“In one of the stores in Riyadh, employees removed ‘Made in Turkey’ products off several shelves and replaced Turkish cheese with Egyptian cheese,” an AFP report states.

Notably, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are at loggerheads over a range of other regional issues, from Libya and Syria to Qatar, and the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.