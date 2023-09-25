‘Congress, SP, RJD Afraid Of Taking Muslims’ Names In Parliament: Asaduddin Owaisi

Home

The AIMIM chief challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Congress, Samajwadi Party and Lalu Yadav’s RJD over not supporting Muslim and OBC women in the Parliament during the debate of women reservation bill. He stated that these parties are scared of taking names of Muslims in the Parliament. “I stood up and said the Muslim and OBC women should also get reservations…They keep telling me that I am against women, but the truth is that you are against women, OBCs and Muslims…,” he said.

While addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday the AIMIM chief challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

