Sydney: Former Captain of Australia Greg Chappell has backed up Pat Cummins as a potential Test Captain for the Australian team. Chappell described Cummins as someone who is a 'cleanskin' and 'resilient' character. It is noteworthy that the discussions for a new Australian captain are in full flow, as Tim Paine, has resigned as captain of Australia following a sexting scandal.

Tim Paine unceremonious exit has pushed Australian cricket into another controversy. Paine, in 2017, sent lewd messages to an employee of Cricket Tasmania. Greg Chappell in his column for Sydney Morning Herald said that, "The fortunate thing is that in Pat Cummins, they have an excellent candidate, ready to go. I expect Cummins to be announced as the 47th Australian men's Test captain. Like Paine before him, Cummins will be required to not merely lead the team but again rebuild faith in the role and Australian cricket."

Cummins has played exceptional cricket for Australia over a last couple of years. His shrewd thinking, immaculate length has troubled batters around the world. Even the batters with a solid defense are shaken when Cummins is bowling in rhythm.

Greg Chappell in his column further says “Pat is extremely intelligent, an outstanding player and has an excellent cricket brain, so is ideal for the role. Besides, he is not lippy, preferring the bat and ball to do the talking. Naturally athletic, a terrific fielder with a rocket arm, I expect him to improve in leaps and bounds as a batter with the responsibility of captaincy. He is easily the world’s best No.8 batter currently, but capable of batting a notch higher.”

However, Greg Chappell also warns about his workload management in his column. Cummins is a regular in all three formats of the game and then, there is IPL as well. It will be interesting to see how Cricket Australia manages him in the future.