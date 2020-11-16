After Congress’s Bihar poll debacle, senior party leader Kapil Sibal, in an interview, said that the people of the country don’t consider Congress to be an “effective alternative” anymore. Calling for introspection, Sibal further added, in Bihar, the alternative was the RJD, and that Congress had lost all the by-elections in Gujarat, as well. “We did not win a single seat there, even in the Lok Sabha elections. In some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, less than 2 percent of the votes cast were notched up by Congress candidates in the by-elections,” he said, adding that his colleague, who was a part of the CWC had said recently ‘I hope the Congress introspects’. Also Read - PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Will Bring 'Self-Reliance' To Bihar, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Sibal’s comment paved way for a sharp and public rebuttal from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who said in a series of tweets that there was “no need” for Sibal to mention “internal issues” in the media. The veteran Congress leader also said after every electoral loss, the party had shown “undivided and firm belief in the party leadership” and had emerged stronger from each crisis. Also Read - Bihar Cabinet Formation: Mangal Pandey, 7 Others Sworn-In As Cabinet Ministers | Check Full List

“Congress has seen various crises including 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in 1996 – but every time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership,” Gehlot tweeted. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Returns as Bihar CM, Deputies Tarkishore Prasad And Renu Devi Sworn-in Too

Gehlot lauded Sonia Gandhi’s leadership but did not brush aside the issue of Congress’s electoral loss. “There are various reasons for Electoral loses. But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crises. We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too,” he said.

“Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this Nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development,” he added.