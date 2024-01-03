Home

12 Dead, 30 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam’s Golaghat, PM Modi Condoles Deaths

A senior doctor at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital told reporters that the injured were undergoing treatment at the health facility.

Golaghat: In an unfortunate incident, at least 12 people lost their lives, and around 30 others were injured in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of Assam on Wednesday. According to Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, the accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon this morning when the bus with 45 people on board collided with the goods vehicle.

The bus was heading towards Upper Assam when the incident occurred. “As of now, 12 people have been killed. The injured have been sent to a hospital,” he said.

PM Modi Condoles The Loss of Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured people.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a road mishap in Golaghat, Assam. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

“The condition of some of the injured is critical. We are monitoring their condition,” she said.

Meanwhile, Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya ordered an inquiry into the incident, and asked top officials of his department to reach the accident spot in Golaghat district.

