Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Citizens To Send Suggestions On Polygamy Ban

The chief minister shared a government notice while soliciting suggestions from the public on his X (previously Twitter) profile.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Following an expert committee’s approval of the Assam government’s ability to enact a law to end polygamy, ani has invited public input on the proposed legislation by August 30, 2023. The Home and Political Department issued a notice requesting the public to submit their thoughts on the proposed law to ban polygamy in Assam.

Trending Now

On his X (formerly Twitter) profile, the chief minister posted a notice from the administration and asked for suggestions from followers. According to a report by an expert committee cited in the notice, the Assam assembly is qualified to pass a bill outlawing polygamy, as per a report in the Hindustan Times.

“Articles 25 and 26 provide freedom of conscience and the right to practice religion. However, these rights are not absolute and are subject to public order, morality, health and legislative provisions for social welfare and reform. The courts have clarified that religious practices must be essential and integral to religion to receive protection”, the notice read.

CM Biswa Sarma’s Tweet:

Members of the public are requested to send us their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in Assam. pic.twitter.com/FpKl0MgYqB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2023

“With respect to Islam, the courts have held that having more than one wife is not an essential part of the religion. Legislation limiting the number of wives does not interfere with the right to practice religion and is within scope of “social welfare and reform”. Hence, laws favouring monogamy do not violate Article 25″, the notice also said.

A report was sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6, 2023, by an expert group that the Assam government had commissioned to determine whether the state legislature could approve a law outlawing polygamy. Sarma immediately announced that a bill on the subject would be introduced in the current fiscal year.

In May 2023, the Assam government established a four-member committee to investigate the legality of legislative action to prohibit polygamy in the state. The panel was headed by Justice Rumi Phukan, a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court, and included Assam Advocate General Debajit Saikia, Assam Additional Advocate General Nalin Kohli, and Gauhati High Court advocate Nekibur Zaman, as per a report in the Republic World.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES