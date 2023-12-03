Home

Assembly Election Results 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for giving their mandate to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and reaffirming faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma took to X and wrote, “I bow down to the people for giving us this mandate & reaffirming their faith in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. These results will build a momentum to secure 350+ seats in the Lok Sabha, ensuring a third term for Adarniya Modi ji.”

I bow down to the people for giving us this mandate & reaffirming their faith in the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. These results will build a momentum to secure 350+ seats in the Lok Sabha, ensuring a third term for Adarniya Modi ji. @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/CSL5PW4vVz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 3, 2023

On Sunday, the BJP cruised to victory in three states, namely Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which recently went to the polls. In Rajasthan, Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat. Among the other BJP candidates who won are Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhnagar, Samaram from Pindwara Abu, Govind Prasad from Manohar Thana, Jaswant Singh Yadav from Behror, Mahendra Pal Meena from Jamwa Ramgarh, Anita Bhadel from Ajmer South and Madan Dilawar from Ramganj Mandi, the EC announced.

In Madhya Pradesh, even as trends from the initial rounds of counting of Assembly poll votes showed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was all set to comfortably retain power in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing in Niwas in Mandla district.

He was behind Congress’ Chansingh Barkade by 7,581 votes after the 14th round of counting, as per details made available by the Election Commission. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading by a margin of 71,665 votes against his Congress rival Vikram Mastal, an actor famous for his role as Hanuman in a television series, after round 12 in Budhni.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar is leading by 1195 votes against BSP candidate Balveer Singh Dandotiya after the 11th round of counting in Dimani.

