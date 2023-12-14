By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Assam: Explosion Heard Near Lichubari Miltary Camp in Jorhat, No Casualties Reported
The main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp has been closed post the explosion. No casualties have been reported so far.
Guwahati: Days after a grenade blast in Sivasagar district, an explosion was heard near the Lichubari Miltary camp in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday, reports said. The main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp has been closed post the explosion. No casualties have been reported so far.
