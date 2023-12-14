Home

Assam: Explosion Heard Near Lichubari Miltary Camp in Jorhat, No Casualties Reported

The main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp has been closed post the explosion. No casualties have been reported so far.

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

Guwahati: Days after a grenade blast in Sivasagar district, an explosion was heard near the Lichubari Miltary camp in Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday, reports said. The main gate of the Lichubari Military Camp has been closed post the explosion. No casualties have been reported so far.

