New Delhi: Amidst a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, several villages in the Kalakhowa area of Dibrugarh district in Assam were flooded on Monday due to incessant rainfall and waterlogging in the state. The onset of monsoon in Assam brought with it the annual recurring flood disrupting normal lives in 23 out of the 33 state districts. Also Read - Delhi News: IMD Declares Monsoon From Thursday as Heavy Rains Lash Parts of City

At least 20 people have died and more than 9.26 lakh people in 2,071 villages have been displaced in the current wave of floods that began last week, officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in Guwahati said. Around 27,308 people took shelter in 193 relief camps, the official added. Also Read - Monsoon to Hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in Next 48 Hours: IMD

The downpour and resultant flooding has also affected operations at Baghjan – where a leaking oil well of the state-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) caught fire on June 9. Adjoining areas in Tinsukia district have been badly hit by floodwater and the accident site has been inundated, affecting the efforts to douse the blaze and cap the oil well that had been spewing natural gas and oil condensates uncontrollably since May 27.

“All connecting roads to the OIL’s oil well site have been submerged with floodwater. Bridges have been damaged. At many places, water is flowing over the road with knee to waist high. OIL’s operational areas are heavily inundated,” an OIL release said.

“Floodwater has entered the debris area, Kill Pump area and CMT Water Pump area, making these unsafe for carrying out further operations. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 30,” it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the Assam flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone and inquired about the incidents of landslide in different parts of the state.

“Shah assured all help and support from the central government in dealing with the floods, relief and erosion of rivers while asserting that the central government stood together with the state government in these difficult times,” the Assam government said in a press briefing.

There has been incessant rainfall across the northeast region including Assam causing most rivers including the mighty Brahmaputra flowing above danger levels in many places and inundating fresh areas every day.