New Delhi: Assam NRC Final List 2019: The final list of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Assam has been published online today. People, whose names have been included in the list can now check their final status online.

Earlier while announcing the date of publication, Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela had said that he will soon announce the time-frame for the excluded people to get their rejection order.

Over 19 lakh people of Assam were excluded August 31 when the final NRC list was released. Of the 3,30,27,661 applicants, only 3,11,21,004 people could make it to the final list.

Here is how you can check your names on the Assam NRC Final List 2019.

In online mode, people can log on to the website of the NRC – http://www.nrcassam.nic.in or http://www.assam.mygov.in. Then, they can look for a link which says ‘Supplementary Inclusions/Exclusions Lists (Final NRC) status’. In that section, people can write their Application Reference Number (ARN) and other details to see their names.

In offline mode, people can visit their respective NRC Seva Kendra/ Office of Circle Officer/ Officer of Deputy Commissioner and check their names on the Supplementary Inclusions List. They can visit these centres between 10am and 4pm on all working days.