Home

News

Assam Police Books Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Informs

Assam Police Books Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Informs

The showdown between the BJP-led Assam government and Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the state as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, intensified on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that the state police has registered FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act. “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act,” CM Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Trending Now

The chief minister had earlier in the day instructed the Director General of Police G P Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades. Singh also said that appropriate action is being taken against those involved in unlawful activities.

You may like to read

With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.