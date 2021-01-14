Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021: The Assam Polytechnic students who are preparing for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021), we have some important news for you. The dates of the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) have been announced. According to the date sheets announced by the board, the exams will be held in two phases on July 18 and 25, and the application process will begin from May 20 to June 30. Also Read - Pink Buses for Women, Senior Citizens: Assam CM Launches Free Dedicated Bus Service

The candidates must note that the PAT exams will be held in offline mode following all COVID-19 protocols. The candidates have to carry face masks, hand sanitisers at the exam centres, without it, they will not be allowed to appear at the exam centre.

The board is likely to release the admit card on the official website i.e. dte.assam.gov.in following the completion of the registration process, and the exam centres are mentioned on the hall ticket.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on “click here to apply”.

Step 3: Fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload photograph and scanned signature

Step 5: Click submit to save the application form.

After step five, an automated unique application number will generate, which will be active as long the admission process ends.

After saving the unique application number, a candidate will be required to complete payment.

The status of payment will be updated in the application form within seven days after the transaction.