Home

News

‘Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar’: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Kapil Sibal

‘Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar’: Himanta Biswa Sarma to Kapil Sibal

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa replied on Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal’s claims that Assam was historically a part of Myanmar. He stated that the state was never a part of Myanmar.

'Assam Was Never A Part Of Myanmar': Himanta Biswa Sarma to Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday strongly rebutted to Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal’s remarks that he made recently that the hill state was historically a part of Myanmar. Sarma stated that Assam was never a part of Myanmar. Chief Minister’s reaction came as a response to Senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s submission on Assam before the Supreme Court. Hitting out at Sibal, the Chief Minister said, “It is inappropriate for a person who lacks knowledge in the concerned topic to give such strong opinions. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. People would migrate To Assam from Myanmar leading to clashes. Just for a brief period there was a situation of accupation say for a month or so. Beyond that there is no connection between Assam and Myanmar. There is no valid data proves any connection of Assam and Myanmar.”

Trending Now

Submission by Kapil Sibal:

You may like to read

On December 5, the Supreme Court commenced the hearing of numerous petitions contesting the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the respondents, asserted during the proceedings that Assam was initially a part of Myanmar before being ceded to the British as part of a treaty.

Reports indicate that Kapil Sibal made this statement on December 5 during a hearing on multiple petitions challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal presented the case on behalf of the respondents, articulating his arguments. Referring to historical observations, he emphasized the historical evolution of Assam, contending that its history includes being a part of Myanmar, followed by governance under British rule, and association with East Bengal after partition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.