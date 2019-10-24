New Delhi: The counting of votes for the byelections held on October 21 for the four Assam Assembly constituencies – Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania has begun.

There are 20 candidates in the fray in all the four constituencies this time. The by-polls were necessitated after BJP MLAs Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari), Tapan Gogoi (Sonari) andPallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Congress MLA Abdul Kalaque (Jania) contested and won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here’a brief profile of the constituencies:

5 candidates are in the fray in Rangapara with the contest direct between Rajen Bortakur of BJP and Kartik Kurmi of Congress while the other candidates are Royal Soreng of CPI(M), Sanjit Rajbangshi ofSUCI (Communist) and Arup Kumar Chowdhury of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad.

In Sonari, there will be a direct contest between the two candidates in fray – BJP’s Nabanita Handiqueand Sushil Kumar Suri of Congress.

Four candidates are contesting from Ratabari but the fight is likely to be straight between Bijoy Malakarof BJP and Keshab Prasad Rajak of Congress, while Birendra Ravidas (SUCI- Communist) and ParikhitRoy (Independent) are also in the fray.

Jania has the highest of nine candidates in the poll arena with the contest likely to be triangular amongactor-politician Towfiqur Rahman (BJP), Samsul Hoque (INC) and Rafiqul Islam (AIUDF). The othersare Chand Mahmud (NPP), Faruk Khan (AAP), Rustom Ali (CPI-M), Abdul Jalil Talukdar (Ind), RafikulIslam (Democratic Party of India) and Subhash Sutradhar (Ind).