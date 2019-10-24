Thiruvananthapuram: The counting of votes to Konni, Ernakulum, Manjeshwar, Vattiyoorkavu, Aroor seats in Kerala assembly has begun. The early trends are expected to emerge by 5 PM. Konni, Ernakulum, Manjeshwar, Vattiyoorkavu, Aroor assembly seats went to polls on October 21.

Konni had recorded the highest voter turnout at 64.6 per cent while Ernakulum recorded the lowest at 40.3 percent till 5 pm.

Manjeshwar seat saw 50.2 per cent polling and 51.4 per cent in Vattiyoorkavu. 64.7 per cent polling was recorded in Aroor.

A total of 64.99 per cent voter turnout was recoded till 5 PM.

Notably, the bypolls to the five assembly constituencies in Kerala was marred by heavy rains, especially in Ernakulam. No untoward incidents were reported, officials had said.

Heavy rains affected voting in the early hours in Ernakulam as voters waded through water-logged roads to exercise their franchise and water seeped into some booths, while polling progressed in the four other constituencies.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress headed UDF and BJP-led NDA are the three fronts which had locked horns for the five seats.

While the bypoll to Majeshwaram was held following the death of the sitting MLA of the IUML, a coalition partner of the UDF, in the remaining four constituencies, the polls were necessitated after legislators quit following their successful foray into the Lok Sabha.

In the 140-member Kerala assembly, the ruling LDF has 92 MLAs, UDF 46, BJP one, besides an independent MLA, P C George.

One seat is reserved for a nominated member of the Anglo Indian community.