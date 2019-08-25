New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday announced the dates of by-elections to be held in four legislative assembly constituencies spread across four states — Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. Bypolls will be held for Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh, Pala in Kerala, Hamirpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, Bhadarghat in Tripura on September 23. The results of the bypolls will be announced on September 24.

Take a look at the complete schedule of the by-elections

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 28.08.2019 (Wednesday)

Last Date of Nominations: 04.09.2019 (Wednesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 05.09.2019 (Thursday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 07.09.2019 (Saturday)

Date of Poll: 23.09.2019 (Monday)

Date of Counting: 27.09.2019 (Friday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 29.09.2019 (Sunday)

Bye-elections to four State Legislative Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh will be held on 23 September. pic.twitter.com/v2bbBmonYE — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Meanwhile, a model code of conduct has come into effect in these 4 constituencies with the announcement of the poll dates.

Why elections were necessitated in Hamirpur, Pala, Dantewada and Bhadarghat?

Hamirpur: The by-election in Hamirpur was necessitated following the conviction of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Chandel in a murder case. He was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of five persons.

Pala: In Pala, the by-election wasnecessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). Notably, after the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

Dantewada: Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by alleged Naxals in April this year.

Bhadarghat: The Bhadarghat seat in Tripura fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar.