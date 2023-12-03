Home

WATCH: Congress Supporters Gather Outside Party Office, Burst Crackers Ahead of Assembly Election Results

The elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were held in a single phase, and the elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases.

Assembly Election Results 2023: Confident of Congress’s win in the recently concluded state polls, the Congress supporters on Sunday gathered outside the party’s office in New Delhi and burst crackers ahead of the Assembly Election results. The counting of votes is set to take place for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress supports gather outside the Congress office & burst crackers ahead of the Assembly Election results. pic.twitter.com/DEDKh7kLvD — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

#WATCH | Ahead of the counting of 4-state elections, a Congress worker – dressed as Lord Hanuman – stands outside the party HQ in Delhi. He says, “Truth will triumph. Jai Sri Ram!” pic.twitter.com/L61e28tBln — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

The elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were held in a single phase, and the elections in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. The counting of votes in all four states will begin at 8 am today with postal ballots being counted first after which the votes from the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted.

Elections for 199 of the total 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly were held on November 25. Congress is hoping to make a comeback in a state which has not repeated a government in the past three decades as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

The elections in Chhattisgarh were held on November 7 for 20 seats and on November 17 for the remaining 90. The Congress won in the 2018 polls securing68 of the 90 seats as the BJP was reduced to just 15 seats.

