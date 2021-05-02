Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Streaming: The counting of votes for West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 will begin at 8 AM and early trends are likely to emerge by 9 AM. Though the Election Commission of India gives frequent online updates on its official website, but for the fastest updates on Assembly Elections 2021 vote counting and trend analysis, one can watch Zee News Live TV online from anywhere. Also Read - Puducherry Election Result 2021 LIVE STREAMING: When And Where to WATCH Counting of Votes

The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. It would give 360-degree coverage on West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 outcome. Also Read - Singur Election Result 2021 LIVE: Who Will Win? Rabindranath Bhattacharya or Becharam Manna? Vote Counting To Begin at 8 AM Today

To get accurate updates for all 822 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, one can log on to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website—results.eci.gov.in. Also Read - West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Counting Of Votes

Here’s the step-by-step guide to check Assembly Election Results on the ECI website and App.

Visit ECI’s official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

Click on the link that reads ‘General assembly elections 2021’ result.

A new window will appear.

Results of Assembly Elections 2021 for preferred state and Union Territory will be displayed on your screen.

Stay tuned to India.com for complete coverage on each and every seats of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling was held in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29, in Assam in three stages on March 27, April 1 and 6, while votes were cast in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry in a single phase on April 6, when the COVID surge had begun in many of the states.