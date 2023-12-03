Home

News

‘Ek Akela…’: BJP Tweets PM Modi’s Parliament Speech Snippet As BJP Sweeps Three States

‘Ek Akela…’: BJP Tweets PM Modi’s Parliament Speech Snippet As BJP Sweeps Three States

The elections, which set the momentum for the 2024 polls, have seen the BJP and the Congress go head to head in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

'Ek Akela…': BJP Tweets PM Modi’s Parliament Speech Snippet As BJP Sweeps Three States

New Delhi: As the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) raced towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh, the Saffron Camp heaped praises on Narendra Modi and termed the victory as people’s trust on the Prime Minister. Delhi BJP posted a snippet of Modi’s speech in the Parliament where was seen attacking the opposition’s ‘anarthneeti’ and ‘self-serving’ politics.

Trending Now

एक अकेला सब पर भारी…💪💪 pic.twitter.com/GwpVmaOOfZ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) December 3, 2023

You may like to read

“Nation is watching how an individual is strongly facing many. They (Opposition parties) don’t have enough slogans and have to change their slogans. I am living for the country,” PM Modi said while addressing the Upper House of Parliament.

As votes were counted for assembly elections to the four states on Sunday, trends on the Election Commission website threw up a patchwork that could end up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s imprint on it. It seemed to be pro-incumbency in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and anti-incumbency in the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The elections, which set the momentum for the 2024 polls, have seen the BJP and the Congress go head to head in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana was a direct contest between the Congress and the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that was hoping for a hat-trick.

“People have blessed BJP in three states… endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and rejected the Congress’ false promises,” Union minister Pralhad Joshi said as counting day progressed and celebrations broke out in BJP quarters in several places.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party seemed set for another term in power in Madhya Pradesh with leads in 161 seats and the Congress trailing far behind at 66 in the 230-member assembly.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji,” said four-term Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP has been in power in the state for 18 years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.