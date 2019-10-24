New Delhi: All eyes are on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as counting of votes for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun at 8 AM today. Will there be a new government and a new Chief Minister or the incumbent government gets another five years in office, that will become clear later in the day. According to the early trends, BJP is leading and according to the party’s Colaba candidate Rahul Narvekar, “BJP-Shiv Sena together will win more than 220 seats in Maharashtra.”

Six-time MLA Raj Purohit of the BJP is the incumbent MLA from the Colaba seat. This year, however, the party has fielded former Shiv Sena leader Rahul Narvekar from here. He will face tough competition from Bhai Jagtap, who is the vice-president of the Maharashtra Congress.

Prashant Thakur is the incumbent BJP MLA from Panvel and will look to win from this seat one more time. Neither Congress nor NCP has fielded any candidate from this constituency.

The Karjat constituency is a Congress-NCP stronghold as it is currently held by the latter’s Sureshbhau Lad whom the party has retained from the seat for the current elections too. MahendraThorve of Shiv Sena, Suresh Gaikwad of BSP etc. represent other major parties on this seat

Shiv Sena’s Manohar Bhoir is the current MLA from Uran and will once again contest from this constituency. He will face, among others, MNS’ Atul Bhagat, BSP’s Santosh Patil and host of Independents/

Pen constituency is different from others as its current MLA does not belong to any of the major parties. Dhairyasheel Patil, who will once again contest from this seat, belongs to the Peasants and Workers Party of India. Major parties are represented by BJP’s Ravisheth Patil and Nanda Mhatre of the Congress.

Alibag is another seat held by a PWPI leader, Subhash Patil, whom the party has retained from this seat. Major candidates from here are Shraddha Thakur Mahesh of the Congress and Shiv Sena’sMahendra Hari Dalvi.