New Delhi: Will Maharashtra get a new government or the government in power will get another five-year term, it's a question that will be answered later today as counting of votes for the October 21 state elections has begun at 8 AM.

From Mahim, current MLA Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena will look to retain her constituency against Pravin Naik of the Congress, Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS and Independent candidate Mohanish Raul.

Worli is one of the two most high-profile constituencies (other being CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Nagpur South-West) these elections and will have all eyes fixed on it as it will see the electoral debut of Thackeray family scion Aaditya, who will become the first member of his family to contest an election. In 2014, the seat was won by Sunil Shinde of the Sena.

Ajay Choudhari of the Shiv Sena won in Shivadi in 2014 and will look to make it two wins in a row from this seat. He will face Uday Phansekar of Congress, Madan Khale of BSP and MNS’ Santosh Nalawade.

AIMIM’s Waris Pathan, one of the most visible faces of the party on TV, is the current MLA from Byculla and will look to repeat his success from five years ago. Anna Chavan of Congress, Yamini Jadhav from Shiv Sena, Jaiswar Rammurat of BSP etc. represent other major parties on this seat.

Malabar Hill is the most exclusive residential area in Mumbai and is home to several business tycoons and film personalities. It also houses the official residence of the CM of Maharashtra. Mangal Lodha of the ruling BJP is the current MLA and has been retained by his party for the current elections.

Mumbadevi, a constituency that shares its name with Goddess Mumba, from whom the city gets its name, sees Congress’ Amin Patil, who won from the seat in 2014, get another chance from here.