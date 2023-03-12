Asthma In Children: How Long Childhood Asthma Can Last? Symptoms, Causes And Prevention

Childhood Asthma: With increasing pollution and mire incidences of allergies, young children are at risk to develop asthmatic conditions.

Asthma In Children: Pollution has engulfed several cities making life more difficult for the young generation. Coming into the world only to breathe in the toxic pollutants takes toll on individual’s health right from young age. Delhi, Mumbai are some of the top cities of India and also rank as the most polluted ones. Way before COVID , people started wearing masks in the national capital due to extreme pollution. Pollution effects the respiratory tract and people have now become more prone to such illness. These days several young ones are being diagnosed with asthma. So, what is asthma? It is a respiratory condition that occurs due to inflammation in the airways. There is no one but several triggers that can cause it. Patients who have asthma may experience a range of respiratory symptoms, such as wheezing, shortness of breath, cough, and chest tightness.

Childhood Asthma: Symptoms

Trouble sleeping due to shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing

Intense bouts of coughing or wheezing that get worse with a cold or the flu

Delayed recovery or bronchitis after a respiratory infection

Trouble breathing that hampers play or exercise

Fatigue, which can be due to poor sleep

Asthma signs and symptoms vary from child to child, and might get worse or better over time. Your child might have only one indication, such as a lingering cough or chest congestion.

Childhood Asthma: Causes And Triggers

Here are some basic and generic causes that might trigger respiratory tract illness:

Genetics: Having a family history of asthma or allergies has been shown to increase the risk of having asthma.

Daily Irritants: smoke and air pollution, from tobacco, bonfires, and industrial pollution

Allergies: Having allergies may increase a child's risk of developing asthma.

Frequent Infections: Having frequent respiratory infections may lead to the development of symptoms of asthma in children.

Childhood Asthma: Prevention

Eat Healthy: Ensure a nutrient rich and healthy diet right from budding age.

Avoid natural causes: Try to keep children away from smoking areas or from too much pollution.

Proper Check Ups: Have regular medical check ups.

Physical Activity: Physical activities should be encouraged in children so that the body is kept fit and healthy.

Does Childhood Asthma Go Away?

Asthma, unfortunately, is a lifelong disease. But, the degree of asthma in children can be treated. With proper medical intervention and care, asthma symptoms can be prevented and the risk can be lowered.

Elders must be careful and keep a check on their child’s health. In case of any of these symptoms are prolonged and seem intense, it is always better to get medically examined.

