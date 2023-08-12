‘Asur’-Inspired Attackers Murder Elderly Businessman, His Wife In Meerut Home Invasion

Dhan Kumar Jain (70), a resident of the Brahmapuri area, was shot dead while his wife Anju Jain (65) was seriously injured when they resisted a robbery bid by two men who broke into their house on Thursday.

Meerut, UP: Two suspects, apparently ‘inspired’ by OTT-thriller ‘Asur’, allegedly shot dead an elderly businessman and his wife after they stormed their during home in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. According to the police, the two attackers, who have now been arrested, told the cops that they committed the heinous act after being inspired by the ‘Asur’ web series.

Giving details, the senior officer said the accused broke into the home of businessman Dhan Kumar Jain in Brahmpuri area at around 8 am and started looting the place. However, upon noticing the prowlers, Jain protested and tried to resist the robbery bid resulting in him getting shot by the accused men.

Upon witnessing his husband getting shot, Jain’s wife, Anju (65), tried to intervene and grab hold of one of the attackers and got shot in the process. Both victims rushed to a hospital where Jain succumbed to injuries while his Anju also died of her wounds on Friday during treatment.

The robbery lasted for about an hour following which the robbers fled with cash and jewellery from the businessman’s home after gunning down the elderly couple, he said.

The SSP said eight teams were formed to crack the case, which examined the CCTV footage, conducted electronic surveillance and also gathered inputs from informers, following which the two accused were nabbed.

The accused have been identified as Priyank Sharma (25) alias Parush, a final year LLB student and his friend Yash Sharma alias Yashu (24), a Class 8 pass-out who works in a battery shop, the police said.

During interrogation, Priyank told the police that inspired by the ‘Asur’ web series, he looked up on YouTube ways to escape the police, the SSP said.

The accused added that they used gloves, masks and helmets to hide their identity and changed the number plate of the bike after committing the crime, the SSP said.

The duo chose an escape route where the CCTV cameras could not identify them, the police said.

A day before the incident, the accused had gone to the businessman’s house on the pretext of looking for a room to rent, they added.

The SSP said a pistol, motorcycle, clothes, helmets and shoes worn during the commission of the crime, besides gold and silver jewellery and cash looted from the businessman’s house have been recovered from the accused.

After the incident came to light, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had tried to corner the state government over the incident.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yadav had said, “The murder of a businessman in Meerut by entering his house, looting and murderous attack on his wife is a heart-wrenching and extremely terrifying incident.”

“Recession during the BJP government, corruption of officials, collection of donations by the ruling party and above all, the fear of criminals have completely killed the business in UP,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

