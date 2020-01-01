New Delhi: After a warm December, the first day of the year in Mumbai was the coldest day this winter as the minimum temperature dropped to 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Apart from Wednesday, the month of December was the warmest month for the city over the past 10 years.

The development comes as the minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather observatory came down to 15 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at the Santacruz weather observatory was 2 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

On the other hand, the Colaba weather station, which represents south Mumbai, recorded 17 degrees Celsius. It was 3 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

The IMD in Mumbai stated that the winter condition has arrived on the first day of the New Year and both maximum and minimum temperatures have come down because of the cool winds from the northern parts of the country.

Apart from this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also experienced the lowest temperature at 11 degrees Celsius. Borivli and Kandivli areas also experienced similar cold conditions at 13 degrees Celsius. As per updates, Worli was the warmest area across the MMR having temperature 20.1 degrees Celsius.