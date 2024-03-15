By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Attention Delhiites! Water Supply To Be Disrupted In THESE Areas Tomorrow
New Delhi: Due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station, water supply will not be available at low pressure in the evening of today, March 15, 2024 and the morning of March 16, 2024,
