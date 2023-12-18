Home

News

Attention Drivers! Over 2 lakh Vehicles In Noida Could Lose License Soon | Check Details Here

Attention Drivers! Over 2 lakh Vehicles In Noida Could Lose License Soon | Check Details Here

Noida Traffic Police can take action against 2,20,000 vehicles for violating traffic rules. The department has already suspended 248 driver’s licences since April 2023.

Attention Drivers! Over 2 lakh Vehicles In Noida Could Lose License Soon | Check Details Here

Noida: In a major move against traffic violators, the Noida Traffic Police have identified as many as 2,20,000 vehicles that violated traffic rules multiple times between January last year and November this year. The department is now going to take action against them. The data was obtained from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) after the crucial meeting on road safety held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 2. During the meeting, CM Adityanath instructed the transport department to take action against repeat offenders and to suspend or cancel their driver’s licenses/vehicle registrations.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.