New Delhi: In the wake of cyclone Jawad, which is expected to hit coast of Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Indian Railways has cancelled around 75 trains, scheduled to depart on December 4. The cancelled trains include Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express, Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express, Visakhapatnam-Korba Express among others.Also Read - Big Relief For Odisha, AP as Cyclone ‘Jawad’ Likely to Weaken Into Deep Depression | LIVE Updates

Trains cancelled for "JAWAD" pic.twitter.com/KpTXroYABk — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) December 3, 2021

Full list of cancelled pair of trains

Train No 18106 Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri.

Puri-Rourkela Express from Puri. Train No 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam. Train No 08432 Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri.

Puri-Cuttack Special from Puri. Train No 12822 Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri.

Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express from Puri. Train No 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri.

Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri. Train No 08428 Puri-Angul Special from Puri.

Puri-Angul Special from Puri. Train No 08404 Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri.

Puri-Khurda Road Special from Puri. Train No 18425 Puri-Durg Express from Puri.

Puri-Durg Express from Puri. Train No 18424 Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town.

Nayagarh Town-Puri Express from Nayagarh Town. Train No 08462 Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep.

Paradeep-Cuttack Special from Paradeep. Train No 08454 Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack.

Cuttack-Bhadrak Special from Cuttack. Train No 08453 Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak.

Bhadrak-Cuttack Special from Bhadrak. Train No 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur. Train No 12841 Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah.

Howrah Chennai Central Coromandal Express from Howrah. Train No 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah.

Howrah-Ernakulam Express from Howrah. Train No 18420 Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar.

Jayanagar—Puri Express from Jaynagar. Train No 18409 Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah.

Howrah-Puri Shri Jagannath Express from Howrah. Train No 12837 Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah

Howrah-Puri Express from Howrah Train No 12863 Howrah Yesvantpur Express from Howrah.

Howrah Yesvantpur Express from Howrah. Train No 18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express from Visakhapatnam. Train No 18451 Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia.

Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express from Hatia. Train No 18047 Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah.

Howrah-Vasco-da-gama Amaravati Express from Howrah. Train No 12839 Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah.

Howrah-Chennai Mail from Howrah. Train No 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam. Train No 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur.

Bilaspur-Tirupati Express from Bilaspur. Train No 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba.

Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba. Train No 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad.

Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad. Train No 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 18426 Durg-Puri Express from Durg.

Durg-Puri Express from Durg. Train No 08461 Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack.

Cuttack-Paradeep Special from Cuttack. Train No 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad.

Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express from Secunderabad. Train No 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad.

Secunderabad-Guwahati Express from Secunderabad. Train No 17480 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati.

Tirupati-Bilaspur Express from Tirupati. Train No 22606 Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram.

Villupuram-Purulia Express from Villupuram. Train No 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada.

Rayagada-Guntur Express from Rayagada. Train No 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur.

Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur. Train No 08403 Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road.

Khurda Road-Puri Special from Khurda Road. Train No 08427 Angul-Puri Special from Angul.

Angul-Puri Special from Angul. Train No 12821 Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah.

Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express from Howrah. Train No 08431 Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack.

Cuttack-Puri Special from Cuttack. Train No 17479 Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri.

Puri-Tirupati Express from Puri. Train No 22859 Puri-Chennai Express from Puri.

Puri-Chennai Express from Puri. Train No 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad.

Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from Secunderabad. Train No 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai.

Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai. Train No 18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express.

Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express. Train No 11019 CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai.

CSMT, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai. Train No 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur.

Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur. Train No 18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Korba Express from Visakhapatnam. Train No 13352 Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey.

Alleppy-Dhanbad Express from Allppey. Train No 12375 Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram.

Tambaram-Jasidih Express from Tambaram. Train No 18448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur.

Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express from Jagadalpur. Train No 20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Express from Junagarh Road.

Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express from Palasa. Train No 18463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Prashanti Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Bangalore Cant Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam. Train No 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam. Train No 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri.

Puri-Gunupur Express from Puri. Train No 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur.

Gunupur-Puri Express from Gunupur. Train No 20819 Puri-Okha Express from Puri.

Puri-Okha Express from Puri. Train No 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 18105 Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela.

Rourkela-Puri Express from Rourkela. Train No 11020 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai CSMT Konark Express from Bhubaneswar. Train No 18423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express from Bhubaneswar.

Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express from Tirupati. Train No 12838 Puri-Howrah Express from Puri.

Puri-Howrah Express from Puri. Train No 18444 Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa.

Palasa-Bhubaneswar Express from Palasa. Train No 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express from Chennai.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the cyclonic storm is likely to weaken into a deep depression before it reaches the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast. “It is likely to weaken gradually and move northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northwards along the Odisha coast, reaching close to Puri as a deep depression”, the India Meteorological Department said. Also Read - Cyclone Jawad: What It Means And How Did it Get Its Name? All You Need to Know

Subsequently, it is expected to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along the Odisha coast towards the West Bengal coast, IMD said in its latest bulletin. The system is likely to hit the Puri coast (Odisha) as a deep depression after getting weakened inside the sea during its journey to the shore, Weather Scientist US Dash of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.

