Attention Railway passengers! New night travel rules announced by Indian Railways; check rules on Middle birth, night light and loudspeakers

IRCTC train update: Check the new night travel rules announced by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways- File image

Indian Railway new night travel rules: If you are someone who likes to a take an overnight train journey home, here is a news story that you should read. Indian Railways is the fourth largest rail network in the world, carrying millions of passengers daily, thousands of people board the trains of Indian Railways from across India every night, aiming for a safer and secure journey till morning. However, if you have travelled in the Indian Railways during night time, you must know that there are some rules which govern night time travel. More importantly, ignoring them can lead to trouble, fines or complaints. Here are all the details you need to know about the new night travel rules of the Indian Railways.

What are the new night travel rules of the Indian Railways?

As per the new rules announced by the Indian Railways, passengers must keep noise low during nighttime hours. Also, phone conversations should be quiet and loudspeakers or music are strictly not allowed.

Check new rules for light and lower berth passengers

After after 10 PM in the night, the lights in the coach should be switched off, except for the night light. If a passenger on the middle berth wants to sleep after 10 PM, the lower berth passenger must let them use their seat without arguing. Most importantly, it should also be remembered that respect and cooperation are very important in a journey of Indian Railways.

What are the ticket checking rules during nighttime travel?

There are also rules about ticket checking which says that if a passenger boards the train before 10 PM, the Ticket Examiner cannot check their ticket after that time. However, passengers who board after 10 PM will have to get their tickets checked by the TTE. It should also be noted that TTEs are generally not allowed to check train tickets between 10 PM and 6 AM, except for those who board late.

