Home

News

‘Working Round The Clock…’: Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares Plan to Check Flight Delays at Delhi Airport

‘Working Round The Clock…’: Jyotiraditya Scindia Shares Plan to Check Flight Delays at Delhi Airport

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable, amid a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot while he was making an announcement on flight delay.

New Delhi: Dense fog in the national capital has impacted the air traffic. Several flights were forced to either divert or delay their operations. To mitigate the situation in the near future, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the government is taking a slew of steps to improve the situation. Scindia assured people that all stakeholders are “working round the clock to minimise the fog-related impact”.

Trending Now

“Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations). The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem,” Scindia wrote on social media X.

You may like to read

Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 15, 2024

Sharing the steps taken to resolve the issue, the aviation minister said, “Delhi Airport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the DGCA, in order to get approvals.”

“The DGCA will issue an SOP for airlines on better communication and facilitation of passengers to minimise discomfort in view of flight cancellations & delays due to adverse weather,” he added.

Scindia requested travellers to bear with the authorities “during this difficult period.”

Unruly Passenger Behaviour Unacceptable, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said unruly passenger behaviour is unacceptable, amid a passenger assaulting an IndiGo pilot while he was making an announcement on flight delay.

In a post on X, Scindia said all stakeholders are working round the clock to minimise fog-related impact.

Against the backdrop of a passenger assaulting a pilot onboard an IndiGo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Sunday, the minister said unruly behaviour is unacceptable.

“Incidences of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.