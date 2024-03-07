Home

News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Complex To Be Completed By December This Year: Temple Trust

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Complex To Be Completed By December This Year: Temple Trust

The ground floor of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was built in December last year where the sanctum sanctorum housing the idol of Ram Lalla is located.

File Photo (ANI)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya will be completed by the end of this year and construction work will be completed at the grand temple complex by December 2024, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Thursday.

A senior member of the Ram temple trust said a meeting of the of the temple construction committee was held recently and it was decided to complete all the constructions in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by the end of this year.

Currently, around 1,500 workers are engaged in the construction work and more than 3,500 additional workers will be deployed soon to speed up the construction of remaining two floors of the three-storey temple building, said temple trust member Amit Mishra.

The ground floor of the temple was built in December last year where the sanctum sanctorum housing the idol of Ram Lalla is located.

Court of Lord Ram on first floor

Mishra said the court of Lord Ram will be installed on the first floor as after having ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla, devotees will be able to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram’s court, he said, adding that the work of building the main spire and another spire of the grand temple is going on at a fast pace, while the peaks will be ready in 300 days.

There will be a total of five peaks in the temple, of which three peaks were prepared before the consecration ceremony, Mishra said, adding that the main peak is being built 161 feet high with a layer of gold on it.

‘Parkota’ to be ready before monsoon

The ‘parkota’ of the temple will also be ready before the arrival of monsoon to protect devotees from rain and sun, he said.

At the complex, temples of six gods and goddesses will be built along the parkota, besides temples of seven sages will also be constructed, he said.

He said that L&T, the company which is constructing the temple, is going to field an army of workers, currently 1,500, from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Temples of Hindu saints described in ancient religious texts, including Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, along with Nishadraj and Ahilya, are also to be built in the complex, Mishra said.

Tedhi Bazaar road widening underway

Apart from this, the road from Tedhi Bazaar at the western end of the Ram Janmabhoomi to a post office via Ashrafi Bhawan and Vibhishan Kund will be widened by 15 metres. This road is being widened in view of the rising number of devotees, Ayodhya’s District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

More than two lakh devotees are visiting the Ram temple on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, whereas on other days around 1.5 lakh devotees are arriving, Prakash Gupta, officer in-charge of the Ram temple trust, said.

Nearly 75 lakh devotees have visited the temple since the consecration of Ram Lalla idol on January 22, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.