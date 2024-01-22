Home

News

Ram Mandir: Srinagar Reverberates With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants, Puja Held At Shankaracharya Temple

Ram Mandir: Srinagar Reverberates With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants, Puja Held At Shankaracharya Temple

In a perfect showcase of unity and communal harmony, people from diverse religious as well as social backgrounds came together in Srinagar city to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Screengrab from visuals shared on X.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Mesmerizing chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated in Kashmir capital Srinagar on Monday as revellers celebrated the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the grand Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Thousands of devotees thronged the iconic Shankaracharya Temple where a special puja was held to mark the momentous occasion.

Trending Now

#WATCH | J&K | People visited Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar today on the occasion of Pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. Special prayers were performed here on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/3HKVCjrQow — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

You may like to read

‘We waited 500 years’

“We waited 500 years for this day. The Supreme Court took a decision based on archaeological evidence that a grand Ram Temple should come up on the ruins of the Babri mosque, at His birthplace. This is a day of celebration for us all. Shri Ram-ji transcends all geographical boundaries. He belongs to everyone,” said the head priest of the ancient Raghunath Temple in Srinagar’s Barbarshah locality where a special puja was conducted om the occasion Lord Ram returning to his grand abode in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations at Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, Kashmir pic.twitter.com/CJdTgTNZeD — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 22, 2024

The head priest said that the special worship and celebratory event was organised by Darma Trust at the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, ANI reported.

“Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust is the primary custodian of this historic temple. Our trustee, Shree Maharaja Hari Singh’s son Dr Karan Singh-ji, has also sent us his good wishes to the devotees. He wished for the peace, happiness and prosperity of all in Kashmir. This is a joyous occasion. We held a Havan (Hindu ritual) this morning for peace and brotherhood all over the world,” the head priest told news agency ANI.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations at Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/o3Er0IcEss — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) January 22, 2024

Communal harmony

In a perfect showcase of unity and communal harmony, people from diverse religious as well as social backgrounds came together in Srinagar city to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event.

A devotee, who arrived all the way from Malaysia to be a part of the celebration at the Shankaracharya Temple, struggled to express her boundless joy at the return of Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace, Ayodhya, after an exile extending over 500 years.

#PranPratishthaRamMandir

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations at Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/OaDoHflOSL — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) January 22, 2024

“I am here today from all the way in Malaysia to join in the celebrations. I am blessed to be here today. It feels like I am visiting my family members, my loved ones. The celebration and the limitless joy all around me is something that I seldom get to experience back home in Malaysia,” she said.

On the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, she said, “It is a significant moment in history. I have never experienced such joy before. It is truly empowering to be among you all,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.